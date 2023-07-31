Theme

Smoke rises over the city after the remains of a shot-down drone landed on the ground, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine May 4, 2023. (File photo: Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Ukrainian drone attack struck police station, no casualties, says Russia

AFP, Moscow
Published: Updated:
A Ukrainian drone hit a police station overnight in the frontier Russian region of Briansk but there were no victims, the regional governor said Monday.

“Ukrainian forces attacked the district of Trubchevsky at night,” Alexander Bogomaz said on Telegram. “A drone hit the police station in this district. No victims” but the windows and roof were damaged, he added.

Russia on Sunday said it had downed Ukrainian drones targeting Moscow and the Crimea peninsula in attacks that damaged two office towers in the capital and briefly shut an international airport.

One drone targeting Moscow was shot down on the city’s outskirts and two others were “suppressed by electronic warfare” and smashed into an office complex, the Russian defense ministry said, adding that there were no injuries.

Moscow and its environs, about 500 kilometers (310 miles) from the Ukrainian border, had rarely been targeted during the conflict in Ukraine until several drone attacks this year.

