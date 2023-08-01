After Moscow drone attacks, Kyiv says more war coming to Russian soil

Russia should expect “more war” on its territory, hours after a Moscow tower was struck by a drone for the second time in a week, said Mykhailo Podolyak, a political adviser to Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

“Moscow is rapidly getting used to a full-fledged war, which, in turn, will soon finally move to the territory of the "authors of the war" to collect all their debts,” Podolyak said on Twitter.

He added: “Everything that will happen in #ussia is an objective historical process. More unidentified drones, more collapse, more civil conflicts, more war.”

The comments come after Zelenskyy warned Moscow over the weekend that that “war” was coming to Russia. He said: “Gradually, the war is returning to the territory of Russia - to its symbolic centers and military bases, and this is an inevitable, natural and absolutely fair process.”

The Ukrainian comments come as Kyiv has launched multiple drone attacks on the heartland of Moscow.

On Tuesday, the Russian Defense Ministry said that two Ukrainian drones were downed by the country’s Air Defense Forces over the Moscow Region, specifically over the Odintsovo and Naro-Fominsk districts, while a third was jammed via electronic warfare technologies and then crash-landed into the Moscow City skyscraper.

A clear and present danger of potential drone attacks on Moscow exists and appropriate security measures are being taken, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, according to state news agency TASS. This marked the second drone attack on the Moscow City financial district in just two days.

