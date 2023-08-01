Russia Ukraine conflict
At least three drones hit populated areas in Kharkiv: Mayor
The mayor of Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, said on Tuesday that at least three drones hit populated areas of his city and one drone destroyed two floors of a dormitory.
“One of the drones destroyed two floors of a dormitory,” the mayor, Ihor Terekhov, wrote on the Telegram messaging app. “A fire broke out and emergency services are attending. Details on casualties are being clarified.”
Developing
