At least three drones hit populated areas in Kharkiv: Mayor

The mayor of Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, said on Tuesday that at least three drones hit populated areas of his city and one drone destroyed two floors of a dormitory.



“One of the drones destroyed two floors of a dormitory,” the mayor, Ihor Terekhov, wrote on the Telegram messaging app. “A fire broke out and emergency services are attending. Details on casualties are being clarified.”



Developing

