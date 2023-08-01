Theme
Air Defense and Missile Command of Taiwan Air Force takes part in a military exercise, at an undisclosed location in Taiwan in this handout picture provided by Taiwan Defence Ministry and released on April 9, 2023. (Reuters)
China lodges complaints over US weapons aid to Taiwan

Reuters
China’s defense ministry said on Tuesday it has lodged solemn representations with the United States over its weapons aid package to Taiwan.

China urges the US to stop all forms of “military collusion” with Taiwan, Tan Kefei, a spokesperson for the ministry said in a statement.

“The People’s Liberation Army pays close attention to the situation in the Taiwan Strait, and always stays on high alert,” Tan said.

