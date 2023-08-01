Drones target Moscow, high-rise building hit

Russian anti-aircraft units downed a number of drones targeting Moscow early Tuesday but one drone struck the same high-rise tower that was hit earlier in the week, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said.





WATCH: A high-rise building in Moscow is hit by a drone, likely perpetrated by the Ukrainian Military. pic.twitter.com/ORH6GmKEM0 — News Bro (@Newzbro) August 1, 2023





“Several drones attempting fly into Moscow were downed by anti-aircraft fire,” Sobyanin wrote on the Telegram messaging app.



“One flew into the same tower at the Moskva City complex hit previously. The facade has been damaged on the 21st floor. Glazing was destroyed over 150 square meters.”



Sobyanin said no injuries were reported.



News of the drone attacks coincided with reports that said Moscow’s Vnukovo international airport was briefly closed early Tuesday.



“Vnukovo was temporarily closed for arrivals and departures, the planes are redirected to other airports,” emergency services said, according to TASS state news agency, which later reported it had resumed normal operation.



