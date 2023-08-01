Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
A drone struck a high-rise tower in Moscow as a number of drones have been downed. (Twitter)
A drone struck a high-rise tower in Moscow as a number of drones have been downed. (Twitter)

Drones target Moscow, high-rise building hit

Al Arabiya English
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Russian anti-aircraft units downed a number of drones targeting Moscow early Tuesday but one drone struck the same high-rise tower that was hit earlier in the week, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said.



“Several drones attempting fly into Moscow were downed by anti-aircraft fire,” Sobyanin wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“One flew into the same tower at the Moskva City complex hit previously. The facade has been damaged on the 21st floor. Glazing was destroyed over 150 square meters.”

Sobyanin said no injuries were reported.

News of the drone attacks coincided with reports that said Moscow’s Vnukovo international airport was briefly closed early Tuesday.

“Vnukovo was temporarily closed for arrivals and departures, the planes are redirected to other airports,” emergency services said, according to TASS state news agency, which later reported it had resumed normal operation.

With agencies

Read more:

Drones hit populated areas in Kharkiv: Mayor

Russia says it brought down three Ukrainian drones targeting Moscow, nobody hurt

Ukrainian drone attack struck police station, no casualties, says Russia

Advertisement
Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Off-shore Wind, Rystad Energy VP discusses future of wind energy Off-shore Wind, Rystad Energy VP discusses future of wind energy
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size