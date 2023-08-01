EU urges Russia against intense measures after Ukraine’s drone attack on Moscow

The European Union has urged Russia not to escalate hostilities in Ukraine, after Kyiv launched a drone attack towards central Moscow, Russia’s state news agency TASS reported Tuesday.

“Russia must not use this as a pretext for further escalation,” EU foreign affairs spokeswoman, Nabila Massrali, was quoted as saying at a briefing in Brussels.

Advertisement

The EU had no independent information about the drones’ origin and details of the incident, according to Massrali. She emphasized that Ukraine must use weapons provided by the EU only for defending its territory, according to TASS.

“Equipment provided to Ukraine by the EU member states through the European Peace Facility can only be used for the defense of the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine,” she said.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Ukraine in July launched a drone attack that hit two buildings in central Moscow and an ammunition depot in Crimea, the peninsula annexed by Russia from Ukraine in 2014, according to multiple media reports.

A Ukrainian defense source told AFP the attack on Moscow was a “special operation” carried out by Kyiv’s military intelligence. Following the drone attack, Russia’s Defense Ministry vowed harsh retaliatory measures.

The US also expressed its disapproval of Kyiv’s actions, saying that it did not support attacks inside Russia after being asked about the attack, according to Reuters.

“As a general matter we do not support attacks inside of Russia,” White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters in a press briefing.

with agencies

Read more:

Russia says expansion of BRICS one of the top agendas of the summit

Kyiv dismisses Russia’s claim it attacked civilian ships in Black Sea as ‘fictitious’

Russia says thwarted Ukrainian drone attacks on its Black Sea navy ships