Lukashenko wants to incorporate Wagner fighters into new contracted army

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko announced on Tuesday his intention to accelerate the formation of a contracted army, with the core of these forces consisting of PMC Wagner fighters currently stationed in Belarus.

“It was my initiative. I want these guys to stay in our country’s armed forces. And, relying on them, to take more active steps to establish a contracted army,” the BelTA news agency quoted him as saying.

Advertisement

He stressed that Belarus was not going to wage war: “We don’t want any wars and I think that everything will be alright. If an enemy sees that we are able to retaliate and that they will suffer irrecoverable losses which will be unacceptable for them, they will never attack.”

Lukashenko remarked that some units of the private military company (PMC) Wagner had joined the Russian regular army, some are working in Africa, and some are staying in Belarus.

The president said: “It was my initiative and I don't regret it. I want to leave these guys in the armed forces of our country. And relying on them, I'd like to more actively create a contract army. Our active service draftees serve for 1.5 years and leave. I was one of them. Green kids 18 years old. But over there we have experienced people. They are mainly officers. It is their profession to fight or defend the country. They say it is even cheaper. This is why we are looking attentively at this experience in order to protect us in the future. It is our only goal.”

He added: “Don’t worry. We don't want a war and I think that everything will be normal. If the enemy sees that we will respond in kind and they will incur irreparable losses, losses that will not be acceptable for them, they will never attack us. This is why here is your key task: everyone has a job to do. Everyone should do their job in their own positions.”

Currently, Lukashenko said Wagner fighters were passing on combat experience to the Belarusian army, speaking of how he mediated between the group and Russian President Vladmir Putin during the short-lived mutiny. “I promised these guys: ‘If you stop, I guarantee your security. We will extract you to Belarus and will sort it out later on.’ This is what we are doing.”

He said he would like to keep this unit: “They are genuine fighters, who have been to war and who have lost many friends. They help us totally for free and pass on their experience. Although they are mercenaries. They have fought and worked everywhere in exchange for money.”

Lukashenko added: “I need to train my own military personnel because an army that doesn't fight is half an army. You also understand it perfectly well. I don't want to fight. I don't want our guys to die. This is why they need to be trained. So they are here to pass on their experience. They will give advice and say something. They are very satisfied with our warriors. They say that they are very well-trained people and, most importantly, they want to learn. This is why these guys want to go nowhere. They stay near Osipovichi in the center of Belarus. They are accustomed to taking orders.”

Read more:

Belarus reviews border security with Wagner fighters amid Polish, Ukrainian concerns

New Wagner group convoy arrives in Belarus with Shchuka armored vehicles

Poland buys early warning planes to ‘protect NATO’s eastern flank’