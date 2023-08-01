North Korea responds to UN Command outreach about US soldier
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size
North Korea has broken its silence and responded to the United Nations Command about a US soldier who dashed into the country on July 18 and was immediately taken into custody, the Pentagon said on Tuesday.
Pentagon spokesperson Brigadier General Patrick Ryder declined to offer further information about the communication by North Korea, referring reporters to the United Nations Command.
Developing
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement