FILE PHOTO: U.S. Army soldier Travis King appears in this unknown location, undated photo obtained by REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE/File Photo
U.S. Army soldier Travis King appears in this unknown location, undated photo obtained by REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE/File Photo

North Korea responds to UN Command outreach about US soldier

North Korea has broken its silence and responded to the United Nations Command about a US soldier who dashed into the country on July 18 and was immediately taken into custody, the Pentagon said on Tuesday.

Pentagon spokesperson Brigadier General Patrick Ryder declined to offer further information about the communication by North Korea, referring reporters to the United Nations Command.

Developing

