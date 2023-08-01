Poland sending more troops to border after Belarus helicopters violate airspace

Poland will increase the number of troops at its border with Belarus after two helicopters from Belarus violated Poland’s airspace on Tuesday, the Ministry of Defense said in a statement.



According to the statement, NATO has been informed of the incident.



Belarus’ charge d’affairs was called in to explain the situation.



Belarus’s Defense Ministry rejected these claims saying that Belarusian military helicopters have not violated the border with Poland.



“Accusations of a violation of the Polish border by Mi-24 and Mi-8 helicopters of the Belarusian Air Force and air defense forces are farfetched and made by the Polish military and political leadership to justify the build-up of forces and means at the Belarusian border,” the ministry said on its Telegram channel.



