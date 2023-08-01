Russia ready to help improve Algeria's armed forces: Shoigu

Russia's defense minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday Russia was ready to help improve Algeria's armed forces’ combat readiness.

Shoigu said the Russian Defense Ministry was ready to furnish assistance to improving the combat capabilities of the Algerian armed forces: “For its part, the Russian Defense Ministry is ready to help improve the combat capabilities of the Algerian armed forces,” according to state news agency TASS.

The Russian defense chief said, “Russia and Algeria had given a clear signal to the whole world that both countries were aiming to pursue an independent foreign policy and safeguard their national interests despite unprecedented pressure from the West.”

Shoigu stressed: “We are interested in Algeria's leading position in strengthening regional security and stability in northern Africa,” adding that Russia had always supported the right of every country to make sovereign decisions on international and domestic issues, especially those related to national security.

This came as Shoigu held talks with the chief of staff of the Algerian People’s National Army, General of the Army Said Chengriha. Where he said that Russian-Algerian ties were developing particularly dynamically and positively.

“This is largely due to the friendly relations of trust that have developed between the leaders of our countries… During the meeting of the presidents of Russia and Algeria [Vladimir Putin and Abdelmadjid Tebboune] a declaration on deepening strategic partnership between our countries was signed.”

Russia and Algeria share strong and longstanding ties that have evolved over decades of diplomatic cooperation and mutual interests. Both countries have maintained friendly relations since Algeria's independence in 1962. The bilateral relationship is characterized by significant economic and military cooperation.

Algeria is one of Russia's key partners in North Africa, and the two nations collaborate in various sectors, including energy, defense, and trade. Russia's defense industry has been a major supplier of military equipment to Algeria, and the countries conduct joint military exercises to strengthen their defense capabilities.

Additionally, Algeria's strategic location in North Africa offers Russia an opportunity to enhance its presence in the region. The ties between Russia and Algeria continue to deepen, driven by shared objectives and a desire to bolster cooperation in diverse areas of mutual benefit.

