Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
CORRECTS DATE - In this photo released by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Friday, July 21,2023, warships of the Russian Black Sea Fleet sail while taking part in naval drills in the Black Sea. The Russian Defense Ministry said the navy conducted drills that simulated action to seal a section of the Black Sea. The maneuvers come after Moscow declared large areas of the Black Sea dangerous for navigation following its withdrawal from a deal allowing exports of the Ukrainian grain. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP)
In this photo released by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on July 21,2023, warships of the Russian Black Sea Fleet sail while taking part in naval drills in the Black Sea. (AP)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Russia says thwarted Ukrainian drone attacks on its Black Sea navy ships

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Three Ukrainian sea drones attacked two Russian Black Sea navy ships 340 kilometers (211 miles) southwest of Sevastopol and were destroyed, TASS cited Russia’s defense ministry as saying on Tuesday.

The ministry said the patrol ships were in the area to control navigation.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Russia has said it would treat any ships leaving or entering Ukrainian ports as valid targets after the expiration of the Black Sea grain deal last month which allowed for exports of Ukrainian grains.

The incident was the first clash of Ukrainian sea drones with the Russian navy in deep sea. Kyiv has previously used drones to target Russia’s navy base in Crimea and the bridge that Russia has built to the peninsula.

The Russian defense ministry said the Sergei Kotov and Vasily Bykov ships continued to perform their missions in the Black Sea.

Read more:

Russia says it has intensified attacks on Ukrainian military infrastructure

Advertisement

Kyiv signs deal with Turkey’s Baykar company for drones repair center in Ukraine

Drones hit populated areas in Kharkiv

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Off-shore Wind, Rystad Energy VP discusses future of wind energy Off-shore Wind, Rystad Energy VP discusses future of wind energy
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size