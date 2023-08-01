Kyiv dismisses Russia’s claim it attacked civilian ships in Black Sea as ‘fictitious’
A senior Ukrainian presidential adviser said on Tuesday that Kyiv did not attack and will not attack civilian vessels or any other civilian objects in the Black Sea, calling Russian statements “fictitious.”
Russia’s defense ministry said it had thwarted an attack from Ukrainian drones overnight on civilian transport vessels in the Black Sea, the Interfax news agency reported.
“During the night, the Kyiv regime attempted a terrorist attack with three semi-submersible unmanned boats on Russian civilian transport vessels heading toward the Bosphorus Strait in the southwestern part of the Black Sea,” the ministry said.
Mykhailo Podolyak, adviser to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, however told Reuters: “Undoubtedly, such statements by Russian officials are fictitious and do not contain even a shred of truth. Ukraine has not attacked, is not attacking and will not attack civilian vessels, nor any other civilian objects.”
