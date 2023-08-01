Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
A Cargo ship sails through Bystre rivermouth, which connects the Black Sea and Danube, at a location given as Izmail district of Odesa region, Ukraine in this screen grab obtained from a handout video released on July 15, 2022. Operational Command South press service/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT.
A Cargo ship sails through Bystre rivermouth, which connects the Black Sea and Danube, at a location given as Izmail district of Odesa region, Ukraine in this screen grab obtained from a handout video released on July 15, 2022. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Kyiv dismisses Russia’s claim it attacked civilian ships in Black Sea as ‘fictitious’

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

A senior Ukrainian presidential adviser said on Tuesday that Kyiv did not attack and will not attack civilian vessels or any other civilian objects in the Black Sea, calling Russian statements “fictitious.”

Russia’s defense ministry said it had thwarted an attack from Ukrainian drones overnight on civilian transport vessels in the Black Sea, the Interfax news agency reported.

“During the night, the Kyiv regime attempted a terrorist attack with three semi-submersible unmanned boats on Russian civilian transport vessels heading toward the Bosphorus Strait in the southwestern part of the Black Sea,” the ministry said.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Mykhailo Podolyak, adviser to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, however told Reuters: “Undoubtedly, such statements by Russian officials are fictitious and do not contain even a shred of truth. Ukraine has not attacked, is not attacking and will not attack civilian vessels, nor any other civilian objects.”

Read more:

Ukraine thwarts attempt by Russian saboteur group to cross its northern border

Advertisement

Prigozhin says Wagner is not recruiting now, may do so in the future

Russia says it needs to understand aims of Ukraine talks planned in Saudi Arabia

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Off-shore Wind, Rystad Energy VP discusses future of wind energy Off-shore Wind, Rystad Energy VP discusses future of wind energy
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size