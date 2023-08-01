US tightens visa conditions for Hungary on security concerns

The United States tightened the conditions under its visa waivers program for Hungarian citizens Tuesday due to what it called Budapest’s failure to “address the security vulnerabilities” emanating from passports issued since 2011.

Washington has repeatedly criticized Hungary’s fast-track passport system brought in by nationalist leader Viktor Orban -- which has seen about a million people becoming naturalized Hungarians since 2011 -- for being prone to “security breaches.”

Most are from countries neighboring Hungary where around two million ethnic-Hungarians live, a legacy of a post-World War I treaty that shrank the country’s borders.

In 2018, the US threatened to scrap visa waivers for Hungarian passport holders after officials uncovered a fraud scheme that has let non-Hungarians allegedly enter the US under false identities.

Hungary’s simplified naturalization process during that period lacked “adequate security measures... to verify identities,” said a statement by the US embassy in Budapest.

“In light of ... Hungary’s decision not to fully address the security vulnerabilities created by its earlier implementation of its simplified naturalization process, procedures for all Hungarian passport holders to utilize the Visa Waiver Program (VWP) have been modified,” it said.

Starting Tuesday, the Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA) validity period for travel by Hungarian passport holders will be “reduced from two years to one year,” it added.

“Additionally, the validity of an ESTA for Hungarian passport holders will be limited to a single use,” the statement said.

Countries participating in the visa waiver program are allowed to travel to the US for tourism or business for up to 90 days without a visa, as long as they have obtained an ESTA.

Hungary’s interior ministry blasted the US move, saying that Washington’s request for “data of Hungarians (living) abroad with dual citizenship” would not be met.

“The safety of Hungarians abroad is at stake. That is why President Joe Biden’s government is now taking revenge on the Hungarians!” it said in a statement.

Since taking office in 2010, Orban has regularly clashed with the US and the European Union over charges he has steered Hungary down an authoritarian path.

Close to former US President Donald Trump, Orban has accused the current administration of trying to weaken his government and strengthen the Hungarian opposition.

