Ukraine calls in Polish ambassador over presidential aide’s ‘unacceptable’ comments

Ukraine’s foreign ministry called in Poland’s ambassador to Kyiv on Tuesday over what it said were “unacceptable” comments made by Polish presidential foreign policy adviser Marcin Przydacz.



“During the meeting, it was emphasized that statements about the alleged ungratefulness of Ukrainians for Poland’s help are untrue and unacceptable,” foreign ministry spokesperson Oleh Nikolenko said in a statement on the ministry’s website.



