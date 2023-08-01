Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
People exit the border crossing station after fleeing Ukraine following Russia's launch of a massive military operation against Ukraine, in Medyka, Poland, February 25, 2022. (Reuters)
People exit the border crossing station after fleeing Ukraine following Russia's launch of a massive military operation against Ukraine, in Medyka, Poland, on February 25, 2022. (Reuters)

Ukraine calls in Polish ambassador over presidential aide’s ‘unacceptable’ comments

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Ukraine’s foreign ministry called in Poland’s ambassador to Kyiv on Tuesday over what it said were “unacceptable” comments made by Polish presidential foreign policy adviser Marcin Przydacz.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“During the meeting, it was emphasized that statements about the alleged ungratefulness of Ukrainians for Poland’s help are untrue and unacceptable,” foreign ministry spokesperson Oleh Nikolenko said in a statement on the ministry’s website.

Read more:

Kyiv dismisses Russia’s claim it attacked civilian ships in Black Sea as ‘fictitious’

Advertisement
Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Off-shore Wind, Rystad Energy VP discusses future of wind energy Off-shore Wind, Rystad Energy VP discusses future of wind energy
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size