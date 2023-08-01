Ukraine says second armed rebellion in Russia ‘not too far off’

A second armed rebellion in Russia is “not too far off in time,” said Oleksiy Danilov, Secretary of Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council.

He said: “The current situation for the kremlin is such that the unrealized desire for a second offensive on Kyiv will be overshadowed by the urgent need to prepare to meet a second march on Moscow.”

He added: “And this event is not too far off in time. The paste squeezed out of the tube – the growth of protests by dissatisfied people of various colors in Russia – cannot be stuffed back in.”

Russia faced a short-lived insurrection when Wagner mercenary boss Yevgeny Prigozhin launched an uprising last month that shattered the “myth” of the “stability” President Vladimir Putin portrayed.

It ended with a deal which saw him exiled in Belarus without any legal action taken against him in Russia.

However, Prigozhin’s mutiny had a resounding impact within Russia and internationally as well. The general consensus amongst international politicians and analysts is that the mutiny had weakened Putin and raised questions about his ruling with an iron fist at a critical time when his forces confront an intense counter-offensive in Ukraine.

In the wake of Prigozhin’s brief revolt, Russian leadership swiftly moved to project a semblance of stability, calm, and control. Putin had stressed in an address to the nation the importance of unity and patriotism in the face of enemy attempts to destabilize the country and fracture its society. While, Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu made his first public appearance since the mutiny in a video where he visited Russian troops in Ukraine.

Also, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov took part in a high profile and well publicized interview in which he made statements carefully crafted to downplay the scale and impact of the incident, emphasizing the Russian state's robustness and resilience in the face of challenges.

Overall, top Russian leadership used every instrument in their toolbox to create an image of unyielding authority, promote national unity, and to affirm their control over the country's security apparatus.

