Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva holds a joint press conference with the Spanish prime minister at La Moncloa Palace in Madrid on April 26, 2023. (AFP)
‘Neither Putin nor Zelenskyy ready for peace’: Brazil’s Lula

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Brazil’s President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said his country is working for peace in Ukraine but neither its leader nor Russia’s are ready to talk peace.

“Neither Putin nor Zelenskyy are ready for peace,” Lula told foreign correspondents in a news conference, adding that peace proposals he is seeking with other neutral countries will be ready for when Russia and Ukraine are ready to negotiate.

Lula said the BRICS group of emerging economies should allow new members “as long as they meet the requirements.” His country has been the main opponent of expanding BRICS.

