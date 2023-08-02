First flight to evacuate French citizens in Niger leaves crisis-hit country
A first flight to evacuate French citizens from coup-hit Niger has taken off with 262 people on board, including a dozen babies, Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna told AFP on Tuesday.
France has sent three planes to the capital Niamey to bring back French and European citizens wishing to leave the Sahel nation six days after elite troops ousted the president. The first plane was due to land in Paris during the night, she added.
