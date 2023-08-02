India finds violations at cough syrup maker lab linked to Cameroon deaths
India has found violations related to manufacturing and laboratory practices at drugmaker Riemann Labs, whose cough syrup was linked to child deaths in Cameroon, a government health official told Reuters on Wednesday.
Indian authorities have stepped up scrutiny of drugmakers after some cough syrups made in the country were linked to deaths of dozens of children overseas.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Riemann Labs did not respond to Reuters requests seeking comment.
Rajesh Bhatia, one of the three directors at Riemann Labs, has told Reuters previously he was not aware of the matter.
Riemann Labs is the fourth Indian cough syrup maker to stop production after regulators found lapses.
Read more:
Pharma exports in India soar, despite cough syrup deaths
India suspends another drugmaker’s license over contaminated cough syrup
-
Pharma exports in India soar, despite cough syrup deathsIndia’s pharmaceutical exports this fiscal year are set to grow nearly twice as fast as last year to hit sales of $27 billion, driven by strong US ... World News
-
India suspends another drugmaker’s license over contaminated cough syrupIndia has suspended a drugmaker’s manufacturing license after the World Health Organization flagged contamination in its cough syrups found in the ... World News
-
Gambia finds Indian cough syrups killed 70 infantsA government taskforce in The Gambia announced Friday that four cough syrups imported from India were responsible for the deaths of at least 70 ... World News