India finds violations at cough syrup maker lab linked to Cameroon deaths

India has found violations related to manufacturing and laboratory practices at drugmaker Riemann Labs, whose cough syrup was linked to child deaths in Cameroon, a government health official told Reuters on Wednesday.

Indian authorities have stepped up scrutiny of drugmakers after some cough syrups made in the country were linked to deaths of dozens of children overseas.

Riemann Labs did not respond to Reuters requests seeking comment.

Rajesh Bhatia, one of the three directors at Riemann Labs, has told Reuters previously he was not aware of the matter.

Riemann Labs is the fourth Indian cough syrup maker to stop production after regulators found lapses.

