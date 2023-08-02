Theme
Indonesia’s Minister of Defence Prabowo Subianto speaks at a plenary session of the 20th IISS Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore on June 3, 2023. (Reuters)
Indonesia in move to boost defense buys 12 drones worth $300 mln from Turkey

The Associated Press, Jakarta, Indonesia
Published: Updated:
The Indonesian government bought 12 drones worth $300 million from Turkish Aerospace as part of efforts to strengthen Indonesia’s defense system, according to a written statement from the Indonesian Defense Ministry on Wednesday.

The purchase aims to increase the variety, quantity and quality of Indonesia's military defense equipment with the contract signed February 3 with Turkish Aerospace, which is headquartered in the capital, Ankara. The 12 units of ANKA drones are expected to be delivered before November 2025.

In January, Indonesia sealed another deal worth $805 million to buy a dozen advanced Mirage 2000-5 fighter jets that were used by the Qatari air force. The purchase, manufactured by French company Dassault Aviation, was criticized for the age of the equipment. But the Defense Ministry said Indonesia needs fighter aircraft defense equipment that can be delivered quickly to cover its air force’s decline in the combat readiness as many of the country’s existing aircraft have aged out. Some of them are being upgraded, overhauled, or repaired during the long wait for delivery of newly ordered aircraft.

Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto also agreed to purchase 42 units of Dassault Rafale fighter aircraft in February 2022. Indonesia is expected to receive the first three of six twin-engine Rafale fighters in January 2026.

Read more: Indonesia confirms buying used fighter jets for $800 million after deal criticized

