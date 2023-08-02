Theme
Nigerien security forces prepare to disperse pro-junta demonstrators gathered outside the French embassy, in Niamey, the capital city of Niger July 30, 2023. REUTERS/Souleymane Ag Anara REFILE – CORRECTING NATIONALITY NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES
Nigerien security forces prepare to disperse pro-junta demonstrators gathered outside the French embassy, in Niamey, the capital city of Niger July 30, 2023. (Reuters)

Niger’s land, air borders reopen with five neighboring countries

Niger’s land and air borders with five neighboring countries have been reopened, nearly a week after they were closed following a coup that overthrew elected President Mohamed Bazoum, one of the putschists announced Tuesday on national television.

“The land and air borders with Algeria, Burkina Faso, Libya, Mali and Chad are reopened” from “today,” he declared, hours after a first French evacuation flight took off and five days before a deadline to restore constitutional order issued by a bloc of West African countries.

