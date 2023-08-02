Theme
Firefighters work at a damaged property, following a Russian drone attack, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, at Izmail, Odesa region, Ukraine, on August 2, 2023, in this screen grab obtained from a handout video. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Operations suspended at Ukraine’s Izmail port on Danube after Russian drone strike

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Operations have been suspended at Ukraine’s Izmail port on the Danube after a Russian drone strike, two industry sources told Reuters on Wednesday.

The port, across the river from NATO-member Romania, has served as the main alternative route out of Ukraine for grain exports since Russia reintroduced its de facto blockade of Ukraine’s Black Sea ports in mid-July.

