Members of the Polish Border Guard and Polish soldiers, stand guard at the construction site of a barrier at the border between Poland and Belarus in Tolcze near Kuznica, Poland, on February 16, 2022. (Reuters)

Poland summons Belarusian charge d’affaires to protest against actions near border

Poland issued a protest against Belarusian actions near its border, Deputy Foreign Minister Pawel Jablonski said on Wednesday, after the country accused Belarus of violating its airspace with military helicopters.

“Poland has issued a firm protest against Belarus’ actions, which we perceive as provocations," Jablonski said after the Belarusian charge d’affaires was summoned to the ministry.

The Belarusian military denied any such violation took place.

