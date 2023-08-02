Poland summons Belarusian charge d’affaires to protest against actions near border

Poland issued a protest against Belarusian actions near its border, Deputy Foreign Minister Pawel Jablonski said on Wednesday, after the country accused Belarus of violating its airspace with military helicopters.



“Poland has issued a firm protest against Belarus’ actions, which we perceive as provocations," Jablonski said after the Belarusian charge d’affaires was summoned to the ministry.



For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



The Belarusian military denied any such violation took place.



Read more:

Lukashenko taunts Poland again over Wagner troops near border

Advertisement

Ukraine and Poland call in envoys after war support comments

Poland sending more troops to border claims Belarus helicopters violated airspace