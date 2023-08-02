Russia continues to posture Gerasimov as effective commander in Ukraine: Think tank

The Ministry of Defense continues to posture Russian Chief of the General Staff Army General Valery Gerasimov as an effective and involved overall theater commander in Ukraine, Washington-based think tank Institute of Study of War (ISW) wrote in an assessment.

The Russian Ministry of Defense posted footage of Gerasimov on August 1 reportedly inspecting a forward command post in western Zaporizhzhia Oblast and receiving a briefing on Ukrainian operations and Russian defenses in the area.

Advertisement

“This footage is one of Gerasimov’s first public appearances since Wagner Group financier Yevgeny Prigozhin’s June 24 rebellion and indicates that the Ministry of Defense continues to publicize Gerasimov’s role as theater commander,” ISW wrote in an update on the war.

The think tank assessed that Gerasimov will likely nominally retain his position in the Russian military.

“The Ministry of Defense’s footage notably portrays Gerasimov as the architect of Russian defensive operations in one sector of the Ukrainian counteroffensive in the south, a role that the Russian information space previously attributed to both former deputy commander of the joint grouping of forces in Ukraine Army General Sergei Surovikin and former 58th Combined Arms Army (Southern Military District) Commander Major General Ivan Popov prior to their likely dismissals on June 28 and July 15, respectively, for challenging Gerasimov and the traditional Ministry of Defense hierarchy,” ISW said.

Read more:

Russia’s Navy increasing number of missile carriers deployed off Crimea coast: Kyiv

Kyiv: Russia fails to storm Ukrainian positions in 3 fronts, fierce fighting ongoing

Ukraine says second armed rebellion in Russia ‘not too far off’