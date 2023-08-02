Russia limits ship, aircraft movement in Kerch Strait near Crimea: Defense ministry

Russia's defense ministry said on Wednesday that it had imposed restrictions on movement of ships and aircraft in the Kerch Strait.

Movement along the Kerch Strait was restricted for surface and underwater vessels, as well as aircraft, with the exception of ships sailing during daylight hours along the fairways and recommended routes through the Kerch Strait in transit or to ports in the Kerch Strait, state news agency TASS reported.

“Navigation of all ships and watercraft, vehicles under water, anchoring, splashing down and flying aircraft, the presence of people in the water and other activities are prohibited in the area limited by the coastline… with the exception of ships following the fairways and recommended routes through the Kerch Strait in transit or to ports located in the Kerch Strait,” the defense ministry said.

The Kerch Strait holds significant importance in navigation for both Ukraine and Russia due to its strategic location as the only waterway connecting the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov. For Ukraine, the strait is crucial as it provides access to its ports in the Sea of Azov, including the major port city of Mariupol. These ports are essential for Ukraine's trade and economic activities, allowing the country to export goods to international markets.

However, Russia's control over the Crimean Peninsula, including the Kerch Strait, following its annexation in 2014, has raised concerns for Ukraine. Russia's actions in controlling the strait have led to increased tensions and restrictions on Ukrainian maritime access to the Sea of Azov. This has had significant implications for Ukraine's economy and security, as Russia has established a bridge over the strait, which further complicates navigation for Ukrainian vessels. The Kerch Strait's importance in navigation thus underscores the geopolitical complexities between Ukraine and Russia, impacting regional dynamics and the ability of both nations to conduct trade and maritime activities.

Additionally, the Russian defense ministry said a special inspection area has been created for ships sailing from the Black Sea.

Russia had announced on July 19 that it will start considering all vessels traveling on the Black Sea heading to Ukrainian ports as “potential military cargo carriers”, declaring a number of areas in the northwestern and southeastern parts of the international waters of the Black Sea as “temporarily dangerous for navigation,” and adding that the flag countries of ships traveling to Ukrainian ports will be considered parties to the conflict on Kyiv’s side.

