Russia’s Navy increasing number of missile carriers deployed off Crimea coast: Kyiv

The Russian Navy is increasing the number of missile carriers in the Black Sea, having put on combat duty submarines and warships with a total volley of up to 12 missiles, Ukraine’s military said on Wednesday.

“The enemy is again increasing the presence of missile carriers in the Black Sea. Submarine and surface missile carriers have been successively put on combat duty,” according to the Ukrainian Operational Command South.

“Now the total volley of Kalibr cruise missiles can reach 12. The level of the missile threat is now very high,” it added.

This comes amid heightened tensions around Crimea following Ukrainian attacks targeting it and the Kerch Bridge linking it to southern Russia.

The increased presence of Russian missile carriers in the Black Sea, with submarines and warships carrying a significant number of missiles, has several military implications:

Enhanced offensive capability: By deploying missile carriers with a substantial missile volley capacity, Russia can project more offensive power in the region. These missiles can target both naval assets and coastal targets, potentially giving Russia a strategic advantage in any military engagement.

Deterrence: The increased presence of missile carriers can serve as a deterrent to other countries in the Black Sea region. It sends a signal of Russia's military capabilities and readiness, discouraging potential adversaries from taking aggressive actions.

Control of strategic waters: The Black Sea is a strategically important waterway, and having missile carriers stationed there allows Russia to exert greater control over the region's maritime routes and potentially limit the movement of enemy naval assets.

Influence in Ukraine conflict: Given the ongoing conflict with Ukraine, the presence of missile carriers in the Black Sea can further strengthen Russia's position and military dominance in the region. It may give Russia an upper hand in any potential escalation or military confrontation with Ukraine.

Escalation risks: However, the increased presence of missile carriers also raises the risk of military escalation and tensions in the region. It could lead to heightened insecurity and further instability, potentially increasing the likelihood of incidents or accidents with other naval forces in the Black Sea.

