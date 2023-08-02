Russian drone strike damages port infrastructure in Ukraine’s Odesa region

A Russian drone strike has damaged port infrastructure in Ukraine’s southern Odesa region on the Black Sea coast, the regional governor said Wednesday.

“As a result of the attack, fires broke out at the facilities of the port and industrial infrastructure of the region, and an elevator was damaged,” Oleg Kiper said, adding that emergency services were on-site and there were no reports of casualties.

