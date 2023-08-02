Russian navy starts Ocean Shield-2023 exercises in Baltic Sea

Russia announced Wednesday that it had begun naval exercises in the Baltic Sea, amid rising tensions with its European neighburs over the conflict in Ukraine.



Russia regularly holds naval drills in the Baltic Sea, often in response to NATO exercises in the area.



The Russian navy has played a key role in Moscow’s assault on Ukraine by pummeling the Western-backed country with ship- and submarine-launched cruise missiles, among other weapons.



For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



“The Ocean Shield-2023 naval exercises have begun in the Baltic Sea,” the defense ministry said in a statement.



It added that 30 warships and boats as well as 20 support vessels would participate alongside some 6,000 military personnel.



During the drills, the navy will practice how to protect sea lanes, transport troops and military cargo, and defend the coastline, the statement said.



“In total, it is planned to perform more than 200 combat exercises, including with the use of weapons,” it said.



Read more:

Iran holds naval drills around disputed Arabian Gulf islands claimed by UAE

Advertisement

Turkey’s Erdogan urges Russia’s Putin not to take steps that escalate tensions

Operations suspended at Ukraine’s Izmail port on Danube after Russian drone strike