Ukrainian drone attempted to attack Russian warship in Black Sea: Report
A Ukrainian naval drone tried to attack a Russian warship escorting a civilian transport ship in the Black Sea early on Wednesday, the RIA news agency cited Russia’s defense ministry as saying.
The warship destroyed the drone, it was quoted as saying.
