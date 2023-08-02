Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
FILE PHOTO: The Sierra Leone-flagged cargo ship Razoni, carrying Ukrainian grain, is seen in the Black Sea off Kilyos, near Istanbul, Turkey August 2, 2022. REUTERS/Yoruk Isik/File Photo
The Sierra Leone-flagged cargo ship Razoni, carrying Ukrainian grain, is seen in the Black Sea off Kilyos, near Istanbul, Turkey, on August 2, 2022. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Ukrainian drone attempted to attack Russian warship in Black Sea: Report

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

A Ukrainian naval drone tried to attack a Russian warship escorting a civilian transport ship in the Black Sea early on Wednesday, the RIA news agency cited Russia’s defense ministry as saying.

The warship destroyed the drone, it was quoted as saying.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Turkey’s Erdogan urges Russia’s Putin not to take steps that escalate tensions

Advertisement

Russia downs drone in Crimean city of Sevastopol

Russia strikes Ukraine’s Danube port, sending global grain prices higher

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Off-shore Wind, Rystad Energy VP discusses future of wind energy Off-shore Wind, Rystad Energy VP discusses future of wind energy
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size