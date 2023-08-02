Theme
An explosion of a drone is seen in the sky over the city during a Russian drone strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine August 2, 2023. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Watch: Fireball explosion due to Russia’s attack on Ukraine’s Izmail port

Tuqa Khalid, Al Arabiya English
Russians used missiles and Iranian-made kamikaze Shahed drones in an overnight attack on the infrastructure of Ukraine’s ports in the Danube cluster, damaging almost 40,000 tonnes of food products.

Minister of Community, Territory, and Infrastructure Development Oleksandr Kubrakov said the Russians attacked warehouses and grain silos located in the ports of the Danube cluster. Almost 40,000 tonnes of products bound for African countries, China, and Israel were damaged. The Port of Izmail suffered the greatest destruction, state news agency Ukrinform reported.

The sea station and infrastructure of the Ukrainian Danube Shipping Company, a key Ukrainian freight carrier on the Danube, were also damaged.

Kubrakov added: “The world must resist. Attacks on Ukrainian ports are a threat to the world. We are able to defend ourselves, our air defense forces know how to use weapons effectively. We need more of those. Every system is a life saved. The pace and determination are the destiny of the strong.”

Russian state news agency RIA claimed that the strikes targeted locations housing foreign mercenaries and where military hardware was stored, in addition to a naval ship repair yard.

