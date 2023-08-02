Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Demonstrators gather in support of the putschist soldiers in the capital Niamey, Niger, on July 30, 2023. Signs read: “Long live CNSP,” “Down with France, ECOWAS.” (Reuters)
Demonstrators gather in support of the putschist soldiers in the capital Niamey, Niger, on July 30, 2023. Signs read: “Long live CNSP,” “Down with France, ECOWAS.” (Reuters)

World Bank pauses disbursements for Niger operations except for private sector

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

The World Bank said on Wednesday it was “alarmed” by efforts to overthrow the democratically elected government in Niger and had paused its disbursements for all operations in the country until further notice other than private sector partnerships.

“In response, the World Bank has paused disbursements for all operations until further notice other than private sector partnerships which will continue with caution,” the World Bank said in a statement.

Developing

Advertisement
Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Off-shore Wind, Rystad Energy VP discusses future of wind energy Off-shore Wind, Rystad Energy VP discusses future of wind energy
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size