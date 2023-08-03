Kyiv: Pressure in South on Russians slows down logistics, forces them to lose ground

The Russian forces in the Southern front are losing their artillery fire advantage as their ammunition stocks keep getting hit, which leads them to lose ground, Ukrainian military spokesperson said on Thursday.

“The initiative on the Southern Front is moving very slowly, but very confidently toward our side,” spokesperson for Operational Command South, Natalia Humeniuk, said, according to state news agency Ukrinform.

Advertisement

She added that the destruction of ammunition depots leads to the fact that the enemy starts losing in terms of munitions quantity and also starts losing its territorial position “because we knock them out of the line where they are trying to deploy.

Humeniuk said that the powerful performance of Ukraine’s forces is being complicated by the fact that the enemy continues to “hide” behind locals. In the temporarily occupied territories, a lot of Ukrainians remain as they have no where to go as the Russians denied them an opportunity to evacuate precisely so that they serve as human shields.

She noted that Ukraine needs to clear about 30 kilometers from the left bank of the Dnipro so that the Russian military cannot attack the city of Kherson.

Humeniuk hinted at further intensification of fire pressure, which will “definitely bear fruit.”

Read more:

Ukraine thwarting Russian attempts to break through defenses in Kupiansk, Lyman: Kyiv

Most Russian contract soldiers try not to get to frontline: Ukraine intelligence

Watch: Fireball explosion due to Russia’s attack on Ukraine’s Izmail port