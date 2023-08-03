Most Russian contract soldiers try not to get to frontline: Ukraine intelligence

The majority of contract soldiers in Russia are trying to avoid going to the front line in Ukraine, the Ukrainian Defense Intelligence said on Thursday.

“[In Russia] even contract soldiers are trying in every way to avoid moving to the front line and directly participating in assault operations. Another thing is that they are not asked about it,” said Representative of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine Andriy Yusov, according state news agency Ukrinform.

Advertisement

He added: “The whining of these people that everything is bad, that the commanders are inept, that Russian President Vladimir Putin is leading everyone in the wrong direction, of course, has little effect on the overall decisions and plans of the leadership.”

“And the task today is to convey this real picture of horror, hopelessness, and despair that Russians see in the temporarily occupied Ukrainian territories when they come under the actions of the Ukrainian Security and Defense Forces to the residents of the so-called Russian Federation. Because at the moment, of course, Russian propaganda is hiding this reality from them, not showing them,” Yusov said.

Read more:

Watch: Fireball explosion due to Russia’s attack on Ukraine’s Izmail port

Russia ready to return to grain deal if it is performed in full: Kremlin

Russia limits ship, aircraft movement in Kerch Strait near Crimea: Defense ministry