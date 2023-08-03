Theme
A general view shows the embassy of Norway in Moscow, Russia, on March 29, 2018. (Reuters)

Russia adds Norway to list of countries ‘unfriendly’ to its diplomats

Russia has added Norway to its list of foreign states that have committed so-called “unfriendly” acts against Russian diplomatic missions, news agencies reported on Thursday.

Countries on the list are limited in the number of local staff they can hire in Russia, with Norway restricted to 27, state news agency RIA Novosti said.

Norway expelled 15 Russian diplomats for alleged spying in April, and Russia responded by ordering out 10 Norwegian diplomats.

