Russia adds Norway to list of countries ‘unfriendly’ to its diplomats
Russia has added Norway to its list of foreign states that have committed so-called “unfriendly” acts against Russian diplomatic missions, news agencies reported on Thursday.
Countries on the list are limited in the number of local staff they can hire in Russia, with Norway restricted to 27, state news agency RIA Novosti said.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Norway expelled 15 Russian diplomats for alleged spying in April, and Russia responded by ordering out 10 Norwegian diplomats.
Read more:
Moscow says closing Finland’s consulate, declares nine diplomats persona non grata
PM says Poland will respond in kind if Russia closes its diplomatic missions
Finland expels nine Russian diplomats over intelligence missions