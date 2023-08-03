Russia fines Apple for not deleting ‘inaccurate’ content on Ukraine conflict

A Moscow court fined Apple 400,000 rubles ($4,274) on Thursday for not deleting “inaccurate” content about what Russia calls a “special military operation” in Ukraine, the TASS news agency reported.

TASS said it was the first time Apple had been fined for that offence.

Apple did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment. The company paused all product sales in Russia shortly after Moscow sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine in February 2022, and limited its Apple Pay service in Russia.

Moscow has clashed with Big Tech for years over content, censorship, data and local representation in disputes that escalated after Russia sent its armed forces into Ukraine.

Apple paid a 906-million-rouble fine in a Russian antitrust case alleging abuse of its dominance in the mobile apps market, Russia’s Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) said in February.

Apple, which did not comment then, had previously appealed and “respectfully disagreed” with a FAS ruling that Apple’s distribution of apps through its iOS operating system gave its own products a competitive advantage.

