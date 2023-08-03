Theme
Emergency personnel work near a damaged office building in the Moscow City following a reported Ukrainian drone attack in Moscow Russia, August 1, 2023. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina
Emergency personnel work near a damaged office building in the Moscow City following a reported Ukrainian drone attack in Moscow Russia, August 1, 2023. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Russia says it downed six drones in Kaluga region

AFP
Russia on Thursday said it had downed six drones in the Kaluga region, less than 200 kilometers from Moscow, amid a surge in such attacks targeting the capital city.

The defense ministry said it had foiled “a terrorist attack with drones” in Kaluga.

“This night, six drones trying to cross the Kaluga region, were shot down with anti-air defense systems,” said regional governor Vyacheslav Shapsha said on Telegram.

There were no casualties, he said.

Russia on Tuesday said it had foiled drone attacks in Moscow but one of them hit a building in the city, which witnessed a similar strike last weekend.

