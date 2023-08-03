Russia says it downed six drones in Kaluga region

Russia on Thursday said it had downed six drones in the Kaluga region, less than 200 kilometers from Moscow, amid a surge in such attacks targeting the capital city.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

The defense ministry said it had foiled “a terrorist attack with drones” in Kaluga.

“This night, six drones trying to cross the Kaluga region, were shot down with anti-air defense systems,” said regional governor Vyacheslav Shapsha said on Telegram.

There were no casualties, he said.

Russia on Tuesday said it had foiled drone attacks in Moscow but one of them hit a building in the city, which witnessed a similar strike last weekend.

Read more:

Ukraine military says anti-aircraft units were in action during three-hour Kyiv alert

Russia struck port infrastructure housing foreign mercenaries in Ukraine: RIA

‘Almost 15’ drones downed over Kyiv: Ukraine officials