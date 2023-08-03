US backs restoration of Niger’s democratic government, Blinken tells Bazoum
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told Niger’s ousted President Mohamed Bazoum in a phone call on Wednesday that the US remains committed to the restoration of the African country’s democratically elected government, the State Department said.
