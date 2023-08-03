Theme
Niger's President Mohamed Bazoum gives a statement before talks at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, July 8, 2021. (Reuters)

US backs restoration of Niger’s democratic government, Blinken tells Bazoum

Reuters
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told Niger’s ousted President Mohamed Bazoum in a phone call on Wednesday that the US remains committed to the restoration of the African country’s democratically elected government, the State Department said.

