Ukraine military: Drone attacks possible around Kyiv

Ukraine’s military, reporting on the Telegram messaging app, warned of possible drone attacks on the capital Kyiv early on Thursday and said anti-aircraft units were in operation around the city.
Air raid alerts were in effect for the eastern half of the country.
