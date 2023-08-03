Theme
A boy waves a national flag as he celebrates after Russia’s retreat from Kherson, in central Kherson, Ukraine, on November 13, 2022. (Reuters)
Ukraine military: Drone attacks possible around Kyiv

Reuters
Ukraine’s military, reporting on the Telegram messaging app, warned of possible drone attacks on the capital Kyiv early on Thursday and said anti-aircraft units were in operation around the city.

Air raid alerts were in effect for the eastern half of the country.

