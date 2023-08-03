Theme
This handout picture released by the Russian defense ministry on April 6, 2023 shows Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu visiting an ammunition factory in the Nizhny Novgorod region. (AFP)
White House says it is concerned North Korea will send munitions to Russia

Reuters
The United States remains concerned that North Korea will send munitions to Russia, White House national security advisor John Kirby told a briefing on Thursday.

“Our information indicates that Russia is seeking to increase military cooperation” with North Korea, he said.

