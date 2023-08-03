White House says it is concerned North Korea will send munitions to Russia

The United States remains concerned that North Korea will send munitions to Russia, White House national security advisor John Kirby told a briefing on Thursday.

“Our information indicates that Russia is seeking to increase military cooperation” with North Korea, he said.

