Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Ukrainian border guards patrol on the closed check point of Slavutych on the Ukrainian-Belarusian border in the Chernihiv region on July 14, 2023, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Photo by Sergei SUPINSKY / AFP)
Ukrainian border guards patrol on the closed check point of Slavutych on the Ukrainian-Belarusian border in the Chernihiv region on July 14, 2023, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (AFP)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Kyiv accuses Russia of preparing ‘false flag’ attack in Belarus to draw it into war

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

The Security Service of Ukraine accused Russia on Friday of preparing to stage a “false flag” attack at the Mozyr oil refinery in Belarus in order to blame Ukrainian saboteurs as part of an effort to draw Minsk into the war in Ukraine.

The attack, it said in a statement on the Telegram app, would be carried out by military and intelligence forces sent by Moscow to Belarus disguised as Wagner mercenaries who were exiled after staging a mutiny in Russia in June.

“Russia plans to accuse Ukraine of what they have done in order to try once again to draw Minsk into the full-scale war against our state,” it said in a statement, without providing evidence.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

It said its assertions were based on information obtained from several sources, including a captured Russian serviceman.

Belarus is a close Kremlin ally and Moscow’s forces used Belarusian territory as a staging ground for their abortive drive toward the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv at the beginning of their February 2022 full-scale invasion.

But Minsk’s troops have not taken part in the war.

Fighters from Wagner, a Russian mercenary group, launched a mutiny against the Russian defense establishment in June and some of its fighters have since moved to Belarus under a deal.

There was no immediate comment on the Ukrainian statement from Russia or Belarus.

Read more:

Ukrainian sea drone attack on Novorossiysk naval base damages Russian warship

Advertisement

More Wagner fighters move closer to Belarusian city near Polish border: Poland PM

Belarus-EU borders may be closed if Wagner group incidents occur: Poland

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Off-shore Wind, Rystad Energy VP discusses future of wind energy Off-shore Wind, Rystad Energy VP discusses future of wind energy
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size