Pakistan: Imran Khan’s trial on charges of selling state gifts halted temporarily

A Pakistan high court on Friday temporarily halted former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s trial on charges of illegally selling state gifts, his party and local media said.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

The halt comes after the high court asked a lower court to look into whether a legal complaint filed by the country’s election commission, as part of an inquiry against Khan, constituted a criminal proceeding, local Geo TV reported.

Khan’s legal team had challenged the commission’s complaint. Khan’s spokesman Farrukh Habib hailed the higher court's decision.

The trial, which is in its final stage, relates to an inquiry conducted by the election commission which found Khan guilty of unlawfully selling state gifts during his tenure as prime minister from 2018 to 2022.

Read more:

Pakistan finance minister Ishaq Dar proposed as caretaker government head

Pakistan election commission issues arrest warrant for ex-PM Imran Khan: Geo News



Pakistan’s former PM Imran Khan to face charges of exposing official secrets