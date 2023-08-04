US nuclear submarine visits Western Australia as allies deepen defense ties

A US Navy nuclear submarine arrived in Western Australia on Friday as allies Canberra and Washington deepen defense ties and prepare to transfer nuclear submarine capability to Australia.



The US Navy Virginia-class submarine arrived at HMAS Stirling for a scheduled port visit as part of a patrol of the Indo-Pacific, officials said.



Port Stirling will undergo an $8 billion expansion to become a base for US and British nuclear submarines from 2027, under the AUKUS partnership of Australia, the United States and Britain.



For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



Australia plans to buy three nuclear-powered and conventionally armed submarines next decade from the United States, before building a new nuclear submarine class in Australia in the 2040s.



The US military does not have a base in Australia but it is increasing the type and number of forces it rotates there. It will also stockpile military stores this year and establish a joint intelligence center next year, defense and foreign ministers from the two nations said on Saturday.



The United States will also be involved in upgrades to multiple air bases in Australia’s north, missile production and space cooperation, they said.



Australia and the United States are conducting two major military exercises this month, as Australia seeks to boost its defense preparedness.



Two Indian navy ships will join the Malabar Exercise, with Quadrilateral Security Partners the US, Australia and Japan, off the east coast of Australia next Friday.



Talisman Sabre, involving 34,000 personnel from 13 nations closed on Friday. Chief of Joint Operations, Lieutenant General Greg Bilton, said the exercise “tested our combined capabilities across sea, land, air, cyber and space operations.”

Read more:

Advertisement

US nuclear-armed submarine visits South Korea for first time in decades: Official

China lodges complaints over US weapons aid to Taiwan

Two US Navy sailors arrested on charges of sharing secrets with China