Crimea residents hear blast, Russia-installed official denies attack on bridge

Residents of Russian-occupied Crimea reported an explosion near the bridge linking the peninsula to the Russian mainland early on Saturday, but a Russia-installed official in the region denied the bridge had come under attack.

“Once again, there was no direct attack on the Crimea bridge and there was no explosion in the immediate vicinity,” Sergei Kryuchkov, an adviser to the Russia-installed governor of Crimea was quoted as saying by Russian news agencies.

Advertisement

Traffic was halted on the bridge in the early morning, the third such stop in the past 24 hours.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Ukraine thwarting Russian attempts to break through defenses in Kupiansk, Lyman: Kyiv

Most Russian contract soldiers try not to get to frontline: Ukraine intelligence

Ukraine investigates attacks on Black Sea grain ports as possible war crimes