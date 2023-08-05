Theme
A view of a damaged car and a fallen tree after the heavy rain and strong winds brought by Typhoon Khanun in Chatan, Okinawa Prefecture, Japan, on August 2, 2023, in this screengrab obtained from a social media video. (Reuters)
Japan’s Okinawa islands brace for return of Typhoon Khanun

Reuters
Japan’s southern Okinawa region on Saturday braced for the return of Typhoon Khanun, just days after the storm lashed the islands with heavy rain and winds.

The typhoon killed two people and injured dozens earlier this week as it passed through Okinawa.

The storm has made a u-turn and is expected to pass near Okinawa’s northern Amami island on Sunday before heading north toward Japan’s southern Kyushu region.

