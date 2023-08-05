Magnitude 5.7 earthquake strikes Hindu Kush region in Afghanistan

A magnitude 5.7 earthquake struck Hindu Kush region in Afghanistan on Saturday, the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) said.



The quake was at a depth of 195 km (121 miles), GFZ said.

