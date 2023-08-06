At least 15 killed, 40 injured, as train derails in southern Pakistan

At least 15 people were killed when a train derailed in southern Pakistan on Sunday, according to local media.

“The Hazara express was travelling from Karachi to Abbottabad, eight coaches have derailed,” Mohsin Syal, a railway official, told HUM News.

At least 15 people were killed, and 40 others injured, Pakistan’s state television channel reported, quoting railway officials.

Developing

