At least 15 killed, 40 injured, as train derails in southern Pakistan
At least 15 people were killed when a train derailed in southern Pakistan on Sunday, according to local media.
“The Hazara express was travelling from Karachi to Abbottabad, eight coaches have derailed,” Mohsin Syal, a railway official, told HUM News.
At least 15 people were killed, and 40 others injured, Pakistan’s state television channel reported, quoting railway officials.
Developing
