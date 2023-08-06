Kremlin says it only wants Ukrainian territories included in Russian constitution

Russia only wants to control those Ukrainian territories that are Russian under its constitution, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday.

“No,” he said when asked whether Russia wants to add more Ukrainian territories. “We just want to control all the land we have now written into our Constitution as ours.”

Advertisement

Referendums of the accession to Russia were conducted in the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR), as well as in the Zaporozhye and Kherson Regions from September 23 to 27, 2022. Russian state news agency TASS claims the overwhelming majority of residents supported the move.

On September 30, 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin and heads of these regions signed treaties on their accession to Russia and on October 4, 2022, Putin signed laws ratifying the treaties.

Crimea is a region historically associated with Russia but was transferred to Ukraine in 1954 during the Soviet era. In 2014, Russia controversially annexed Crimea following a contentious referendum, which was not recognized by Ukraine or the international community. The annexation sparked a major international crisis, leading to sanctions against Russia and condemnation from various countries. Russia's control over Crimea has had significant implications for regional security, with the Black Sea becoming a focal point of tensions between Russia and NATO nations. The annexation of Crimea has also resulted in the displacement of Ukrainian citizens and a deterioration of human rights conditions on the peninsula.

Donetsk and Lugansk, located in eastern Ukraine, are regions with predominantly Russian-speaking populations. In 2014, pro-Russian separatist movements in these regions declared independence, leading to armed conflicts with Ukrainian forces. Russia has been accused of supporting these separatist movements with military aid, further escalating the conflict. The ongoing war in the Donbas region has resulted in thousands of deaths and a significant humanitarian crisis, with civilian infrastructure being heavily affected. Multiple attempts at ceasefire agreements have been made, but the situation remains tense and unresolved, leading to a protracted conflict that continues to strain Ukraine-Russia relations.

Zaporizhzhia, situated in southern Ukraine, is home to the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, the largest nuclear power plant in Europe. The plant plays a crucial role in Ukraine's energy sector, but its proximity to the conflict zone in the east has raised concerns about its safety and security. There are worries that any escalation of the conflict in the region could pose a threat to the nuclear facility, with potentially catastrophic consequences. The situation in Zaporizhzhia adds complexity to the overall conflict and increases the stakes for regional and global security. Efforts to ensure the safety of the nuclear plant amidst the ongoing conflict remain a matter of international concern.

Kherson, another significant region in southern Ukraine, is prominently situated on the Black Sea coast and serves as a critical maritime hub for Ukraine's trade and economy. With Russia's annexation of Crimea in 2014, there have been fears that Kherson could be a potential target for further Russian expansion. The region's significance has drawn international attention and concern over the potential for further escalation in the ongoing crisis. Control over Kherson could provide Russia with a valuable strategic advantage in the Black Sea region and potentially impact international trade routes and security dynamics. The developments in Kherson remain closely watched by the global community.

In conclusion, Crimea, Donetsk, Lugansk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson have all become flashpoints in the geopolitical conflict between Russia and Ukraine. The disputes over these territories have not only strained bilateral relations but also had far-reaching implications for regional stability and global security.

Read more:

Russia has lost at least 50 pct of its paratroopers in Ukraine: UK

Russia says Ukraine attacked bridges to Crimea with missile strikes

Zelenskyy says frontline combat is ‘tough’, but Ukraine is ‘dominating’ Russia