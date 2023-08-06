Musk says fight with Zuckerberg will be live-streamed on X

Elon Musk said in a social media post that his fight with Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg would be livestreamed on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

The social media moguls have been egging each other into a mixed martial arts cage match in Las Vegas since June.



“Zuck v Musk fight will be live-streamed on X. All proceeds will go to charity for veterans,” Musk said in post on X early on Sunday morning, without giving any further details.



Meta did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on Musk’s post.

Read more:

Elon Musk’s X challenges India ruling on content blocking

Musk’s X sues nonprofit that fights hate-speech for false claims against platform