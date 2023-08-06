New Delhi halts plan to hide street dogs for next month’s G20 Summit

India’s capital has called a halt on plans to catch and hide thou-sands of stray dogs before world leaders arrive in the megacity for next month’s G20 summit, a local official said on Sunday.
New Delhi’s municipal government announced Thursday it would round up canines outside boutique hotels and popular tourist hotspots, and keep them at animal sterilization centers until the summit was over.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
But the policy was abruptly withdrawn over the weekend, a local official told AFP on Sunday, without explaining why.
Local media reported that the dog-catching scheme had aroused opposition from Delhi residents and animal rights activists.
More than 60,000 stray dogs live on Delhi’s streets according to India’s Livestock Census of 2012, the most recent available gov-ernment figures.
Sterilization campaigns have been regularly employed by local authorities to keep the canine population in check, though dog packs remain present in parks and residential neighborhoods around the city.
Many of Delhi’s strays are beloved by their adopted neighborhoods despite lacking formal owners, with some dogs clothed in special canine jackets to keep warm during the city’s harsh win-ters.
But they are also a hazard to humans, with local media regularly reporting on the mauling of young children by aggressive dog packs across the country.
Roughly 17 million dog bites are reported across India each year and the World Health Organization says that nearly 20,000 people nationwide die of rabies annually.
The Delhi metropolitan area, home to around 30 million people, has been on an intense beautification drive since India assumed the G20 presidency last year.
Authorities have cleared illegal slums near summit venues and revamped major arterial routes on the city’s gridlocked roads ahead of September’s summit, which will host leaders of the world’s top economies.
Read more:
India PM Modi calls for ‘common ground’ on global issues at G20 meeting
India discussing global crypto regulation with G20: Minister Sitharaman
G20 energy meeting in India to balance fossil fuels, renewables
-
China denies obstructing G20 climate negotiations in India ahead of COP28China denied on Wednesday reports that it had obstructed climate discussions between G20 environment ministers last week, saying it was “regrettable” ... World News
-
Australia optimistic on global corporate tax talks at G20 in IndiaAustralian Treasurer Jim Chalmers expressed optimism on Saturday about progress on a long-awaited overhaul of global corporate taxation at a meeting ... Economy
-
India’s Modi seeks African Union’s full membership in G20Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has written to the leaders of the G20 nations proposing the African Union be given full, permanent membership of ... World News
-
India should use G20 to help end Ukraine war: Italy’s MeloniItalian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Thursday said she hoped India would use its G20 presidency to broker an end to the Ukraine war, and also ... World News
-
India PM Modi calls for ‘common ground’ on global issues at G20 meetingIndian Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on foreign ministers from the Group of 20 (G20) nations on Thursday to find common ground on global issues ... World News
-
Russia’s Lavrov meets Indian FM Jaishankar ahead of G20 meetingRussian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov held talks with his Indian counterpart on Wednesday, a day before attending the G20 foreign ministers’ meeting ... World News
-
Host India pushes Russia, China to join G20 consensus on Ukraine ‘war’ wordingIndia is seeking to convince Moscow and Beijing to go along with a consensus on describing Russia’s war in Ukraine, similar to the one reached by ... World News
-
India does not want to discuss new Russia sanctions at G20 meetingIndia does not want G20 nations to discuss additional sanctions on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, government sources said on Wednesday, as it ... World News
-
India discussing global crypto regulation with G20 : Minister SitharamanIndia is discussing with Group of 20 members ways to develop a standardized global framework for regulating cryptocurrencies, Finance Minister Nirmala ... Economy
-
G20 energy meeting in India to balance fossil fuels, renewablesOver 500 energy industry heavyweights will descend on the southern Indian city of Bengaluru on Monday to discuss the future of renewables and fossil fuels at India Energy Week — the first big ticket event of the country’s presidency of the Group of 20 leading economies Energy