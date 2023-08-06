Theme
This file photo taken on March 19, 2014 shows a China Coast Guard ship (top) and a Philippine supply boat engaging in a stand off as the Philippine boat attempts to reach the Second Thomas Shoal, a remote South China Sea a reef claimed by both countries. (File photo: AFP)

Philippines boat ‘illegally’ entered Chinese waters in South China Sea, Beijing says

AFP, Beijing
Published: Updated:
China said on Sunday it had taken “necessary controls” against Philippines boats that had “illegally” entered its waters, after Manila accused Beijing's coast guard of firing water cannon at its vessels in the disputed South China sea.

“Two repair ships and two coast guard ships from the Philippines illegally broke into the waters... in China’s Nansha Islands,” China Coast Guard spokesperson Gan Yu said, adding that Beijing had “implemented necessary controls in accordance with the law and stopped Philippine ships carrying illegal building materials.”

Developing

