Ukrainian servicemen of 108th separate territorial defence brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine prepare to launch a FPV drone near a frontline, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, on August 4, 2023. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Russia’s air defense system destroys two drones over Bryansk region: Local governor

Reuters
Russia’s air defense system destroyed two aircraft-type drones over the Karachevskyi district in the Bryansk region, Alexander Bogomaz, governor of the Russian region that borders Ukraine, said on Sunday.

“There were no damages or casualties,” Bogomaz said on the Telegram channel.

It was not clear who launched the drones, and there was no immediate comment from Ukraine. Kyiv almost never publicly claims responsibility for attacks inside Russia or on Russia-controlled territory in Ukraine.

Russian authorities say the Bryansk region -- which borders both Ukraine and Belarus -- has seen multiple attacks by Ukrainian forces and pro-Ukrainian sabotage groups in the 17 months since Russia launched its invasion on Ukraine.

